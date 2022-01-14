Myanmarese forces carrying out operations against anti-India insurgent groups

By Ajit K Dubey Military forces in Myanmar are carrying out operations against anti-India insurgent groups operating from Myanmar, a country bordering India's northeastern states.

"We have received inputs that Myanmarese forces have taken action against anti-India insurgent groups, which have set up camps in Myanmar," sources in the Indian government told ANI. The Indian security establishment has been in touch with the military government in Myanmar, which recently handed over five anti-India insurgents to the Indian agencies, the sources said, adding that they were brought to India in a special aircraft.

Some rebel outfits, like People's Liberation Army (PLA) and Kangla Yawol Kanna Lup, from India's northeast operated out of Myanmar until their camps were dismantled in an operation nearly three years ago. But they revived and regrouped over the last few months. Last year in November, six personnel including an Assam Rifles Commanding Officer (CO), were killed in a terrorist attack in Manipur.

Colonel Viplav Tripathy, the CO of 46 Assam Rifles, his wife, their eight-year-old son and four soldiers were ambushed and killed near the India-Myanmar border in Manipur on November 13. Four other soldiers sustained injuries in the attack carried out in the in Churachandpur district. "Indian agencies have also been in touch with Myanmarese forces for taking action against the groups like the terrorist group PLA, which was involved in the killing of an Assam Rifles Colonel and his family some time ago," the sources said.

Details about the casualties caused to insurgent groups in the Myanmarese action are still awaited. India, in 2015, had carried out a surgical strike against the anti-India insurgent groups involved in an ambush against a Dogra regiment battalion in which around 20 troops lost their lives. (ANI)

