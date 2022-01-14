Left Menu

11 skulls, 54 bones of foetuses recovered in Wardha

As many as 11 skulls and 54 bones of foetuses were found in a biogas plant of a private hospital in Arvi, Wardha during the investigation of a separate case of illegal abortion, said police.

ANI | Wardha (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-01-2022 15:38 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 15:38 IST
Kadam Hospital where abortion on 13-year-old girl was performed (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 11 skulls and 54 bones of foetuses were found in a biogas plant of a private hospital in Arvi, Wardha during the investigation of a separate case of illegal abortion, said police. Jyotsna Giri, Sub-Inspector, said, "Acting on a tip-off, we searched a biogas plant located on the premises of Kadam Hospital at Arvi tehsil on Wednesday. We found 11 skulls and 54 bones of foetuses, which have been sent for examination."

She further said, "We have arrested Dr Rekha Kadam and a nurse for allegedly performing an illegal abortion on a 13-year-old girl." The police said that a probe is underway to ascertain whether the recovered bones and skulls were disposed of legally or illegally.

The police have also held the parents of a minor boy who allegedly impregnated the girl with whom he was in a relationship. The official further said that the accused were arrested under the relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act after a complaint of illegal abortion was lodged.

According to the police, the doctor had failed to inform the authorities about performing an abortion on a girl under the age of 18 years. (ANI)

