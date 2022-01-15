Tamil Nadu needs to update its policy to control air pollution in Chennai, says NGT

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has said that Tamil Nadu needs to evolve and update its policy to control air pollution in Chennai city and its agglomeration area. A NGT bench headed by its chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel said, "While the CPCB as well as the State Authorities need to take further action in pursuance of above action plans to enforce the air pollution control norms in Chennai and other parts of the State of Tamil Nadu, there is further need for source apportionment studies and updating of action plan and the corresponding measures based thereon and also the perspective plan for Chennai city."

"On the subject of vehicular pollution control, further decisions may also be required as per the directions of the Supreme Court, applicable for Delhi and National Capital Region, to the extent found relevant and violation for Tamil Nadu," the NGT said. "The State needs to evolve and update its policy. The other associated activities to remedy air quality degradation may include policy with regard to usage of cleaner fuel, regulatory measures in the light of source apportionment and carrying capacity and controlling of dust. There is also need for effective monitoring at the District level and the State level by the Steering Committee as well as Air Quality Monitoring Committee (AQMC) on regular basis, subject to overall progress being monitored at the National level under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP)," the NGT said.

Earlier, the NGT had directed the Principal Secretary, Transport, Government of Tamil Nadu, in coordination with other concerned authorities, to positively prepare the necessary action plan at the earliest, if not already done and file the same before the Tribunal before the next date. The bench had noted the Tribunal has dealt with the issue of air pollution in the context of adequacy of clean air programme of the Central Government for 124 cities 1 'non-attainment cities', where air quality exceeds standards, based on the data compiled by the CPCB. The Tribunal directed constitution of Air Quality Monitoring Committees (AQMCs) in all the States, including the State of Tamil Nadu, to prepare action plans to remedy the situation. The AQMC for Tamil Nadu can be consulted for action plan for Chennai city and its agglomeration area.

The NGT direction came in an ongoing matter filed by petitioner L.G. Sahadevan, seeking remedial action for control of air pollution in Chennai city and its agglomeration area. The Plea stated that air quality in Chennai city is degraded due to increasing number of vehicles and population. One of the major sources of air pollution is vehicular emissions.

The Petitoner had also sought remedial action on the pattern of order of Supreme Court in M.C. Mehta case, including conversion of public vehicles to CNG, phasing out old diesel/petrol vehicles etc. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)