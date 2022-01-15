Andhra Pradesh: Woman gives birth to baby in 108 ambulance

A 20-year-old pregnant woman gave birth to a baby boy in the government-run 108 ambulance between Tekkali and Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh on Friday evening, 108 ambulance employee Srinivasa Rao informed in a video. Heeramani (20), a resident of Kudamasingi village in Srikakulam district was first brought to Palasa government hospital for delivery, where the doctors said that it was difficult to give birth to a baby due to medical reasons and referred her to Tekkali government hospital.

The doctors at Tekkali also referred the pregnant woman to go to RIMS Srikakulam. While she was travelling to RIMS from Tekkali, she got labour pains on the 108 ambulance. The 108 employees of Nandigam performed the medical operation during her labour pains and she delivered the baby safely, Rao said.

The family members of the patient thanked the 108 staff for saving the lives of both mother and baby. According to the Srinivasa Rao, both mother and baby are fine. (ANI)

