Telangana Governor offers prayers at Andhra's Tiruchanur temple

Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan offered prayers at Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple in Tiruchanur, Andhra Pradesh on the third day of the harvest festival Makar Sankranti on Sunday.

ANI | Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 16-01-2022 09:53 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 09:53 IST
Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan. Image Credit: ANI
Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan offered prayers at Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple in Tiruchanur, Andhra Pradesh on the third day of the harvest festival Makar Sankranti on Sunday. The temple officials welcomed and arranged a darshan on her visit.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chief Vigilance and Security Officer (CVSO) Gopinath Jatti, temple Deputy Executive Officer Kasturi Bai, Assistant Executive Officer Prabhakar Reddy, Superintendent Seshagiri and Agama Advisor Srinivasacharya were also present. After Soundararajan offered prayers at the temple, vedic scholars gave her blessings and offered 'prasad' of Goddess at the shrine.

The third day of the harvest festival Makar Sankranti is celebrated as Kanuma. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

