5 dead in tractor-car collision in Gujarat's Banaskantha

As many as five persons were killed on the Tharad-Dhanera highway in Banaskantha district after a truck collided with a car on Sunday morning. The police team rushed to the spot.

Local Tharad police station official said, "a truck collided with a car on the highway. Five people have died. Of these, three people died on the spot and two people died during treatment at the hospital." The police is probing the matter. (ANI)

