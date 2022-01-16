Left Menu

COVID-19: Telangana govt extends holidays for educational institutions till Jan 30

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, the Telangana government on Sunday extended vacations for all educational institutions till January 30, 2022.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 16-01-2022 12:21 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 12:20 IST
COVID-19: Telangana govt extends holidays for educational institutions till Jan 30
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, the Telangana government on Sunday extended vacations for all educational institutions till January 30, 2022. "It has been decided to extend the vacation of all educational institutions in Telangana till January 30, 2022," the office of Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar tweeted.

Earlier, the State government declared holidays for all educational institutions from January 8 to 16. A cabinet meeting will be held on Monday at 2 pm in Pragathi Bhavan under Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, to discuss COVID-related matters, the Chief Minister's office said.

Telangana on Saturday reported 1,963 new COVID-19 cases taking the cumulative tally to 7,07,162. There are 22017 active cases. The cumulative recoveries registered in Telangana is at 6,81,091 and the death toll is 4,054. The recovery rate in the state is at 96.31 per cent and the case fatality rate is 0.57 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022