Former BSF officer assumes charge as Director of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports

Avinash Negi assumed charge as Director of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports on Sunday.

Negi is a former Border Security Force officer.

"Congratulations to Avinash Negi, former @BSF_India officer and an accomplished mountaineer, certified solo paragliding pilot, mountain biker and skier on assuming charge as Director of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS), Manali #Congratulations," tweeted BSF today. (ANI)

