BSF rescued 33 women from being trafficked in 2021: Report

The anti-human trafficking units of Border Security Force (BSF), South Bengal Frontier, deployed on the International Border has rescued thirty-three women trafficking victims including five minor girls and arrested thirty-three traffickers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 18:24 IST
BSF rescued 33 women trafficking victims on international border in 2021 . Image Credit: ANI
The anti-human trafficking units of Border Security Force (BSF), South Bengal Frontier, deployed on the International Border has rescued thirty-three women trafficking victims including five minor girls and arrested thirty-three traffickers. On Saturday, the anti-human trafficking unit completed its one year tenure. It rescued 33 women in 29 different illegal business of human tracking cases in 2021 and arrested 33 traffickers.

A statement issued by the BSF said that after the deployment of anti-human trafficking units in the sensitive area on the border, the cases of human trafficking have been reduced. It is equally important to make the poor and innocent girls aware of the heinous act of human trafficking (swamp) so that no women can fall prey to these human traffickers.

It was stated that in most of the cases, it has been observed that human traffickers lure poor innocent minor girls and women for making money by promising good jobs as bar dancers, waiters. Later, touts push them into prostitution, the BSF said in a statement. The anti-human trafficking unit, an important part of the BSF South Bengal Frontier, is trying to stop human trafficking by staying on the International Border.

It was deployed by the South Bengal Frontier on January 15, 2021, to check the heinous crimes of human trafficking in the border areas. Surjit Singh Guleria, Senior Spokesperson and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), South Bengal Frontier stated that "it is often seen that brokers involved in human trafficking bring poor and gullible girls of Bangladesh across the border with the lure of good jobs and money and push them into prostitution."

These days, BSF is taking very strict steps to stop human trafficking on the border. All the anti-human trafficking units under the leadership of the Inspector General of South Bengal Frontier have been deployed on the border, he said. The main objective of the Unit is to nab all the syndicates involved in human trafficking and hand them over to the law and put them behind bars, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

