Terrorists hurl grenade at security forces in J-K's Old Srinagar city, further details awaited
Terrorists lobbed a grenade at the security forces in the Saraf Kadal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Old Srinagar city, said sources in the J-K police on Sunday.
ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 16-01-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 20:36 IST
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
