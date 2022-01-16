Left Menu

Terrorists hurl grenade at security forces in J-K's Old Srinagar city, further details awaited

Terrorists lobbed a grenade at the security forces in the Saraf Kadal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Old Srinagar city, said sources in the J-K police on Sunday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 16-01-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 20:36 IST
Terrorists hurl grenade at security forces in J-K's Old Srinagar city, further details awaited
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Terrorists lobbed a grenade at the security forces in the Saraf Kadal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Old Srinagar city, said sources in the J-K police on Sunday.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022