18,123 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths reported in Kerala

Kerala reported 18,123 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Sunday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 16-01-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 21:41 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Kerala reported 18,123 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Sunday. During the last 24 hours, 4,749 people recovered from the infection. There are currently 1,03,864 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

As per the bulletin, eight people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. Additionally, 150 more deaths were reported as per the new covid guidelines of the central government. With this, the total death toll in the state due to the disease currently stands at 50,832.

A total of 59,314 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, India recorded 2,71,202 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. The daily positivity rate is 16.28 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

