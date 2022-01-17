Left Menu

Cold wave to sweep Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi in next two days: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cold wave conditions over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan during the next two days. It may abate only after that.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 16:17 IST
Visuals from Delhi's Ajmeri gate. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cold wave conditions over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan during the next two days. It may abate only after that. Fresh active Western Disturbance will affect Northwest India from January 21, IMD further predicted.

Meanwhile, Delhi witnessed a minimum temperature of 8 degree Celsius at 7 am on Sunday while the maximum temperature is expected to touch 16 degrees Celsius. With cold weather conditions prevailing over Delhi and North India, a blanket of fog engulfed Delhi on Sunday morning. Following the dip invisibility, several Delhi-bound trains were running late. (ANI)

