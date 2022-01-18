Left Menu

UAE's ADNOC activates business continuity plans after refinery incident

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 18-01-2022 02:34 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 02:34 IST
UAE oil firm ADNOC said on Twitter it had activated business continuity plans to ensure reliable, uninterrupted supply of products to its local and international customers after an incident at its Mussafah fuel depot in Abu Dhabi.

The company added that it will also work on insuring the safety of its employees.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group attacked the United Arab Emirates in what it said was an operation using missiles and drones, setting off explosions in fuel trucks that killed three people and causing a fire near the airport of Abu Dhabi, capital of the region's commercial and tourism hub.

