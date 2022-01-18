UAE's ADNOC activates business continuity plans after refinery incident
- Country:
- Egypt
UAE oil firm ADNOC said on Twitter it had activated business continuity plans to ensure reliable, uninterrupted supply of products to its local and international customers after an incident at its Mussafah fuel depot in Abu Dhabi.
The company added that it will also work on insuring the safety of its employees.
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group attacked the United Arab Emirates in what it said was an operation using missiles and drones, setting off explosions in fuel trucks that killed three people and causing a fire near the airport of Abu Dhabi, capital of the region's commercial and tourism hub.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Twitter bans Representative Greene's personal account for COVID claims
Delhi Police asks Twitter for details of user who first posted 'Bulli Bai' content, directs removal of all related tweets
Bulli Bai app row: Delhi Police seeks info from Twitter, GitHub; directs removal of offensive content
Brazil's Bolsonaro says doctors considering surgery - Twitter
Bulli Bai app row: Delhi Police seeks info from Twitter, GitHub; DCW asks cops to appear before it