N.Korea tested tactical guided missiles on Monday -KCNA

"The test-fire was aimed to selectively evaluate tactical guided missiles being produced and deployed and to verify the accuracy of the weapon system," KCNA said. It "confirmed the accuracy, security and efficiency of the operation of the weapon system under production."

Reuters | Pyongyang | Updated: 18-01-2022 02:57 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 02:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
North Korea fired tactical guided missiles on Monday, state media KCNA reported on Tuesday, the latest in a series of recent tests that highlighted its evolving missile programmes. The report came a day after South Korea's military said https://www.reuters.com/article/northkorea-missiles-idINL1N2TX006 North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles from an airport in its capital city of Pyongyang.

The North's official KCNA news agency said a test of tactical guided missiles was conducted by the Academy of Defence Science from the country's west, in which the system "precisely hit an island target" off the east coast. "The test-fire was aimed to selectively evaluate tactical guided missiles being produced and deployed and to verify the accuracy of the weapon system," KCNA said.

It "confirmed the accuracy, security and efficiency of the operation of the weapon system under production."

