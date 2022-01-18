Left Menu

Brazil's Bolsonaro to visit Suriname and Guayana for talks on oil cooperation

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2022 04:40 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 04:40 IST
Brazil's Bolsonaro to visit Suriname and Guayana for talks on oil cooperation

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will visit Suriname and Guayana on Thursday and Friday for talks on economic cooperation following recent discoveries of oil and gas by Brazil's two neighbors, the foreign ministry said on Monday. Bolsonaro and the presidents of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, and Guayana, Irfaan Ali, will hold a working lunch in the Surinamese capital Paramaribo on Thursday to discuss "projects of common interest," a ministry statement said.

It said the three governments were resuming a strategic dialogue at a time of "prospects for greater economic and social development in Suriname and Guyana, driven by recent discoveries of oil and gas." Representatives of Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras are expected to accompany Bolsonaro for talks on cooperation in oil and gas and possible investments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

 Portugal
3
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global
4
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022