Passenger train derails near Dudhsagar in Goa; no casualties reported

Vasco-Da-Gama Howrah Amaravati Express derailed between Dudhsagar and Caranzol, in Goa on Tueday at 8.56 am when the front pair of wheels of its leading loco derailed.

ANI | South Goa (Goa) | Updated: 18-01-2022 13:05 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 13:05 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vasco-Da-Gama Howrah Amaravati Express derailed between Dudhsagar and Caranzol, in Goa on Tueday at 8.56 am when the front pair of wheels of its leading loco derailed. All passengers and staff on board are safe. No casualty or injury has been reported.

The train had started from Vasco-Da-Gama at 6.30 am and passed Dudhsagar at 8.50 am, as per an official statement from the railways. The full rake of the train is unaffected and is being backed towards Dudhsagar by ART (Accident Relief Train). Senior officers are monitoring the situation closely.

As per officials, the Accident Relief Train (ART) and Medical Equipment Van left Castle rock at 9.45 am and reached the spot at 10.35 am. Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Hubballi Arvind Malkhede with Divisional team of senior officers rushed to the spot by Self Propelled Accident Relief Train that left Hubballi by 9.50 am.

Officails have said that water and light refreshment has been arranged for all the passengers. Senior Officers led by Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager, P K Mishra Additional General Manager, SPS Gupta Principal Chief Engineer, Alok Tiwari, Pricipal Chief Safety Officer and Principal Heads of Departments are monitoring the situation closely.

Pantry cars in train no 12780 Goa express and train no 11098 Ernakulam-Pune Express will be arranging food and snacks for the passengers, officials said. Help line numbers -- 0836-2363481 and 0836- 2289826 -- have been provided at commercial control, Hubballi. (ANI)

