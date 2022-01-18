Left Menu

Youth arrested for terrorist links in J-K's Poonch

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday arrested a youth from Poonch for having links with terrorists.

ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 18-01-2022 23:10 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 23:10 IST
Youth arrested for terrorist links in J-K's Poonch
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday arrested a youth from Poonch for having links with terrorists. In a significant move against growing terrorist activities in Peer Panjal area, one youth was arrested by security forces last night. On a specific inputs police along with other security forces launched a search operation and arrested the youth, said Jammu and Kashmir police.

According to Police, the youth was connected with terrorists through social media networking and was quite instrumental in providing information to terrorists about security forces' establishments and sharing seditious material. Police said the arrested youth was trying to engage and motivate other youth of the area to join terrorist ranks. A case has been lodged against him.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
2
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
3
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022