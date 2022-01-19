Left Menu

PFC-REC make further reduction in lending rates

State-owned non-banking financial companies, Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and REC Limited have further reduced their lending rates across all types of loans by 40 Bps.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2022 12:09 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 12:09 IST
PFC-REC make further reduction in lending rates
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned non-banking financial companies, Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and REC Limited have further reduced their lending rates across all types of loans by 40 Bps. Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh expressed satisfaction at the continued efforts by both companies to reduce rates and remain competitive.

Singh said that continued reduction of lending rates by REC and PFC will help Power Utilities to borrow at competitive rates and invest in improving the power sector infrastructure, thereby benefitting the consumer by way of reliable and cheap power. In the last about one year, both the organisations have reduced lending rates cumulatively by upto 3 per cent.

In order to give a boost to Renewable Energy, where long term funding is required, the rates have been revised to as low as 8.25 per cent. The reduction in rates has been possible due to the lower cost of borrowings by these organisations, in the past year or so.

It is pertinent that PFC and REC are already providing short term loans at interest rates as low as 6.25 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
2
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
3
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022