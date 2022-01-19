Left Menu

UAE energy min 'not worried' in short term regarding oil price rise predictions

Reuters | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 19-01-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 14:54 IST
Suhail al-Mazrouei Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

UAE energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei told reporters on Wednesday he was, "not worried about the short term" when asked about analyst predictions for oil prices to rise above $100.

"We will continue to do our work of increasing the supply of 400,000 bpd," he told reporters on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

"I am worried about the long term if there are voices saying we should not invest," he said.

