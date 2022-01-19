Left Menu

Cabinet approves extension of National Commission for Safai Karamcharis tenure for three years

The total implication of the extension for three years would be approximately Rs.43.68 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 16:17 IST
The NCSK was established in the year 1993 as per the provisions of the NCSK Act 1993 initially for the period upto 31.3.1997.  Image Credit: Flickr
The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, today has approved the extension of the tenure of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) for three years beyond 31.3.2022.

The total implication of the extension for three years would be approximately Rs.43.68 crore.

Impact :

The major beneficiaries would be the Safai Karamcharis and identified manual scavengers in the country since the NCSK for 3 more years beyond 31.3.2022. The number of Manual Scavengers identified under the MS Act Survey as on 31.12.2021 is 58098.

Details:

The NCSK was established in the year 1993 as per the provisions of the NCSK Act 1993 initially for the period upto 31.3.1997. Later the validity of the Act was initially extended upto 31.3.2002 and thereafter upto 29.2.2004. The NCSK Act ceased to have effect from 29.2.2004. After that the tenure of the NCSK has been extended as a non-statutory body from time to time through resolutions. The tenure of the present Commission is upto 31.3.2022.

(With Inputs from PIB)

