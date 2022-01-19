Libya NOC plans to keep oil production at 1.2 million bpd - Sanalla

Libya plans to keep oil output at 1.2 million barrels per day in 2022, Mustafa Sanalla, the chairman of the state-owned National Oil Corp. told a news conference on Wednesday in Tripoli.

NOC hopes it will be able to increase output further if it secures additional budget, he said, adding that the company plans to bring on stream this year two new fields that would add nearly 18,000 bpd to capacity, he said.

