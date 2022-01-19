Aluminium Bahrain, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries sign MoU for carbon capture
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 19-01-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 17:59 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Aluminum Bahrain (Alba) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a regional unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to help reduce Alba's carbon footprint, Bahrain's news agency BNA reported on Wednesday.
The two companies plan to conduct a feasibility study on utilizing the technology to capture carbon to reduce Alba's plant emissions, the state agency said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
- Bahrain
- Alba
Advertisement