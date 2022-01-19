Left Menu

Aluminium Bahrain, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries sign MoU for carbon capture

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 19-01-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 17:59 IST
Aluminium Bahrain, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries sign MoU for carbon capture
Aluminum Bahrain (Alba) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a regional unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to help reduce Alba's carbon footprint, Bahrain's news agency BNA reported on Wednesday.

The two companies plan to conduct a feasibility study on utilizing the technology to capture carbon to reduce Alba's plant emissions, the state agency said.

