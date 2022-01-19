Aluminium Bahrain, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries sign MoU for carbon capture

Aluminum Bahrain (Alba) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a regional unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to help reduce Alba's carbon footprint, Bahrain's news agency BNA reported on Wednesday.

The two companies plan to conduct a feasibility study on utilizing the technology to capture carbon to reduce Alba's plant emissions, the state agency said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)