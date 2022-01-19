Guj: Man with criminal record robs buffaloes at knife-point

A man named in several cases of illegal cattle slaughter robbed 11 buffaloes worth Rs 6.5 lakh from a cattle owner in Ahmedabad district last week, police said on Wednesday.

The Sarkhej police in Ahmedabad city managed to recover seven of the 11 animals, while main accused Mohammad Azhar Maniyar (19) and his brothers Naeem Maniyar and Nadeem Maniyar were still at large.

The incident took place on January 14 when Ranchhod Bharwad, a resident of Sarkhej village who is in the cattle-rearing business, took 13 of his buffaloes for grazing near Fatehwadi canal on the banks of Sabarmati river, said police sub-inspector A C Zala.

''It is alleged that Azhar and two of his brothers, all residents of Fatehwadi, asked Bharwad not to enter the area without their permission and demanded money for allowing grazing,'' he said.

''The trio then snatched some cash from Bharwad's purse and took away all 13 buffaloes at knife-point,'' said the police officer.

Bharwad delayed approaching the police out of fear. After he lodged a complaint, an FIR for robbery under IPC section 392 was registered on Tuesday evening at Sarkhej police station, said Zala.

While two of 13 buffaloes were found by the family on the same day, police recovered seven more on Wednesday from two persons who were now being questioned, he said.

The accused trio and four buffaloes were still untraceable, the officer added.

Azhar had been earlier caught four to five times for alleged involvement in stealing cattle for slaughter, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)