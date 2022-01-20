Farmers tells Centre to produce ethanol from sugarcane to cut petroleum prices

Left Menu

Erode TN, Jan 20 PTI President of Lower Bhavani Project Ryots Association C Nallasami on Thursday appealed to the Central government to produce from sugarcane ethanol that can be used as a fuel to vehicles. In a memorandum to the government, he said sugar production is high in the country India so sugarcane can be used to produce ethanol.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-01-2022 19:39 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 19:37 IST
President of Lower Bhavani Project Ryots Association C Nallasami on Thursday appealed to the Central government to produce from sugarcane ethanol that can be used as a fuel to vehicles. This would bring down the price of petroleum, the association chief said. In a memorandum to the government, he said sugar production is high in the country India so sugarcane can be used to produce ethanol. During 2021-2022, about 3.15 lakh tonnes of sugar were produced. Sugarcane cultivation here is large scale, hence the appeal, he added. Also, Nallasami asked the government to procure all the copra from farmers and also grant subsidy to coconut oil instead of importing palm oil. The government can sell the coconut oil through ration shops at a subsidised price, he said.

