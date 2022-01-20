Inmate at Arthur Road Jail dies by suicide
A 35-year-old inmate at Arthur Road Jail died allegedly by suicide on Thursday morning, said the jail authorities.
An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered in the matter, added the jail authorities.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
