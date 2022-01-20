DRI sleuths arrest one at Raipur railway station with 3.33 kg smuggled gold

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Raipur unit of Indore zone on Wednesday apprehended one person at Raipur railway station who was travelling from Kolkata to Nagpur with 3.33 kgs of smuggled gold. The arrest and seizure was made with the assistance of Raipur RPF Staff. As per the press note issued by DRI Indore zonal unit, foreign marked gold bars weighing 3.33 kgs worth Rs 1.65 crore were recovered from the accused after his apprehension.

"The gold bars were found to have been concealed inside his clothing by strapping on the waist, with help of a cloth belt and the said foreign origin gold bars along with the packing material have been seized under the Customs Act, 1962," the press note read.DRI also said that a total of five members of the syndicate has been identified in the present case. "In past, this syndicate has indulged in smuggling of gold of foreign origin in huge quantities for which the payment has been made through Hawala channels," the press note added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)