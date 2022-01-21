UAE's Nawah to provide technical services at Barakah nuclear plant -ENEC

Nawah Energy Company has signed an agreement with CERAP S.A to provide technical services to support refueling outages and online operations at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) said on Friday.

Nawah, ENEC's joint-venture operating and maintenance subsidiary, signed the agreement on the sidelines of the French Nuclear Energy Day at the Dubai Expo event.

