UAE's Nawah to provide technical services at Barakah nuclear plant -ENEC

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 21-01-2022 13:41 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 13:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Nawah Energy Company has signed an agreement with CERAP S.A to provide technical services to support refueling outages and online operations at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) said on Friday.

Nawah, ENEC's joint-venture operating and maintenance subsidiary, signed the agreement on the sidelines of the French Nuclear Energy Day at the Dubai Expo event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

