Inter-State trafficking of banned narcotic substance busted in Telangana, say police

Acting on information, the sleuths of the special operations team SOT of Shamshabad Zone, along with Miyapur police, apprehended the six, said the release.
Hyderabad, Jan 21 (PTI): The police of Cyberabad Commissionerate here on Friday said they have busted inter-State trafficking of banned narcotic drugs and nabbed six alleged drug-peddlers. The police said they have seized 800 kgs of ganja and a car, an SUV, among others, all worth Rs 1.80 crore.
The narcotic substance was being transported in a vehicle from Koraput region in Odisha to Maharashtra via Andhra Pradesh and Telangana by keeping the drugs beneath bags of ginger, a police press release said. Acting on information, the sleuths of the special operations team (SOT) of Shamshabad Zone, along with Miyapur police, apprehended the six, said the release.
