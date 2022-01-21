Inter-State trafficking of banned narcotic substance busted in Telangana, say police

Hyderabad, Jan 21 (PTI): The police of Cyberabad Commissionerate here on Friday said they have busted inter-State trafficking of banned narcotic drugs and nabbed six alleged drug-peddlers. The police said they have seized 800 kgs of ganja and a car, an SUV, among others, all worth Rs 1.80 crore.

The narcotic substance was being transported in a vehicle from Koraput region in Odisha to Maharashtra via Andhra Pradesh and Telangana by keeping the drugs beneath bags of ginger, a police press release said. Acting on information, the sleuths of the special operations team (SOT) of Shamshabad Zone, along with Miyapur police, apprehended the six, said the release.

