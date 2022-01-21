Left Menu

Isolation facility not mandatory for foreign arrivals from 'at-risk' countries, says Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) issued new guidelines on Friday for international arrivals under which isolation facility is not mandatory for people arriving from 'at-risk' countries from Saturday (January 22).

21-01-2022
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) issued new guidelines on Friday for international arrivals under which isolation facility is not mandatory for people arriving from 'at-risk' countries from Saturday (January 22). The guidelines further stated, "If tested negative they (international travellers) will follow home quarantine for 7 days and shall undertake RTPCR test on the 8th day of arrival in India."

As per MOHFW guidelines, "If tested positive, their (international travellers) samples should be further sent for genomic testing at INSACOG laboratory network. They shall be treated/isolated as per laid down standard protocol." Meanwhile, children under 5 years of age are exempted from both pre and post-arrival testing. However, if found symptomatic for COVID-19 on arrival or during the home quarantine period, they shall undergo testing and be treated as per laid down protocol, stated the MOHFW guidelines. (ANI)

