Left Menu

Assembly polls: Six nominations filed on first day in U'khand

Filing of nominations began in Uttarakhand on Friday with six candidates filing their papers on the first day across four districts for next months Assembly polls. The nominations for the February 14 Assembly elections in the state can be filed till January 28.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 21-01-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 21:49 IST
Assembly polls: Six nominations filed on first day in U'khand
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Filing of nominations began in Uttarakhand on Friday with six candidates filing their papers on the first day across four districts for next month's Assembly polls. One candidate from a faction of the Uttarakhand Kranti Dal filed his nomination papers from Kotdwar in Pauri district.

Three candidates in Pithoragarh, including two Independents, one from Lalkuan in Champawat district and one BSP candidate from Ramnagar in Nainital district filed their papers, Joint Chief Electoral Officer Pratap Singh Shah said. The nominations for the February 14 Assembly elections in the state can be filed till January 28. The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on January 29 and January 31 is the last date for the withdrawal of nominations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022