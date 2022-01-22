Left Menu

Haryana Police busts interstate gang involved in oil theft

PTI | Rewari | Updated: 22-01-2022 23:00 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 23:00 IST
The Haryana Police on Saturday claimed to have busted an interstate gang involved in oil theft following the arrested of nine people.

The accused have carried out dozens of thefts in Rewari, Sonepat, Panipat, Jhajjar in Haryana and in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh as well, police said.

Seven vehicles, a pump machine and a motor were seized from accused, who belong to Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, they said.

''Our Crime Investigating Agency, Dharuhera police team, with the help of cyber cell, busted an interstate gang stealing oil from a petroleum oil pipeline and arrested a total of nine accused,'' said Rajesh Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Rewari.

''Seven vehicles were seized from their possession, including a tanker with 22,000 litre of petrol worth about Rs 21 lakh. They had stolen this petrol from a pipeline near Bhainsru village of Rohtak district,'' he said.

''We are questioning the accused who have confessed their involvement in 12 incidents of (oil theft) in Rewari, Jhajjar, Rohtak and Sonipat districts,” Kumar said.

