Manipur youth creates new Guinness World Record, does 109 push-ups in a minute

Thounaojam Niranjoy Singh, a 24-year-old man from Manipur, has created a new Guinness World Record for the most push-ups (fingers tips) in one minute.

Niranjoy Singh, who was earlier a two-time Guinness World Record holder, smashed his old record of 105 push-ups in one minute by doing 109 push-ups in a minute. The Guinness Book of World Records effort was organised by Aztecs Sports Manipur at Aztecs fight studio in Imphal.

Congratulating the Manipuri youth, Minister of Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju tweeted, "Amazing to see unbelievable power of Manipuri youth T. Niranjoy Singh who broke the Guinness Book of World Records for most push-ups (finger tips) in one minute I'm so proud of his achievement!" (ANI)

