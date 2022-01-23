Left Menu

Manipur youth creates new Guinness World Record, does 109 push-ups in a minute

Thounaojam Niranjoy Singh, a 24-year-old man from Manipur, has created a new Guinness World Record for the most push-ups (fingers tips) in one minute.

ANI | Imphal (Manipur) | Updated: 23-01-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 17:13 IST
Manipur youth creates new Guinness World Record, does 109 push-ups in a minute
Thounaojam Niranjoy Singh.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Thounaojam Niranjoy Singh, a 24-year-old man from Manipur, has created a new Guinness World Record for the most push-ups (fingers tips) in one minute.

Niranjoy Singh, who was earlier a two-time Guinness World Record holder, smashed his old record of 105 push-ups in one minute by doing 109 push-ups in a minute. The Guinness Book of World Records effort was organised by Aztecs Sports Manipur at Aztecs fight studio in Imphal.

Congratulating the Manipuri youth, Minister of Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju tweeted, "Amazing to see unbelievable power of Manipuri youth T. Niranjoy Singh who broke the Guinness Book of World Records for most push-ups (finger tips) in one minute I'm so proud of his achievement!" (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China
2
Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

 Myanmar
3
Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

 United States
4
UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022