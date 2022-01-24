Himachal: Two out of 4 teen trekkers, who went missing in Kangra snowfall, die

Four teenage boys, who went for a trek in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra, and were reported missing near Slate Godam since Saturday night were found the next day but two of them have died, said police. "The four boys went for a trek and didn't return till late in the evening, they were found the next day. Two boys died; we're recording the statements of the two rescued boys who got injured due to a fall," ASP Kangra, Puneet Raghu told ANI.

The boys are aged between 17-18 years. The ASP further informed that the two rescued boys are currently stable and their treatment is underway.

Search and rescue teams of locals, police and State Disaster Response Force conducted operations to find the mising boys. "Initially, due to heavy rainfall and snowfall on Saturday night, the teams could not locate the boys and returned on Sunday at around 3-3.30 am. In the morning, the teams were sent again. That is when they were successful in finding them," he said. Earlier, DC Kangra Nipun Jindal had informed that they had located the boys but were facing challenges due to continuous snowfall in this region. (ANI)

