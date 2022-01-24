Woman dies in Mumbai's Kurla West house collapse

A woman died as a house collapsed in Kurla West area of Maharashtra's Mumbai, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation informed on Sunday.

The incident took place in Ambedkar Nagar locality along SG Barve Road in the city.

As per the BMC, the deceased has been identified as Lata Salunkhe. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)