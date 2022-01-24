Fire at chemical factory in Maharashtra's Kolhapur, no casualty reported
A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in the Kolhapur district of Maharashtra on Monday.
Four fire tenders are at the spot to douse the flames. However, as per fire officials, there was no casualty in the incident. (ANI)
