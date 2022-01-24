Left Menu

All kinds of financial sanctions against Moscow possible, Austria says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 24-01-2022 14:19 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 14:13 IST
Alexander Schallenberg Image Credit: Wikipedia
All kinds of financial sanctions against Moscow are possible should Russia attack Ukraine, Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said in Brussels on Monday.

"In terms of financial sanctions and trade of goods, everything is on the table," Schallenberg told reporters after some countries raised doubts whether cutting off Russia from the SWIFT global messaging system should be an option for sanctions on Moscow.

Schallenberg dampened expectations for sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, saying measures against a pipeline that is not yet operative were not a credible threat against Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

