About 314 TN temples receive BHOG certificates for prasadam, annadhanam

The renowned Sri Kapaleeswarar temple, Devi Karumari Amman temple, among those in Chennai besides the Sthalasayana Perumal temple in Mahabalipuram are among the 314 temples across Tamil Nadu which received the Blissful Hygienic Offering to God (BHOG) certificates for pure and hygienic preparation of prasadam and food for annadhanam (feeding the poor).

This is the highest number of certificates provided to religious institutions in any state in the country, the Tami Nadu government said on Monday.

Commending the authorities of the temples under the ambit of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) department for the achievement, Chief Minister M K Stalin presented the awards to joint commissioners/executive officers of the temples at a function held at the Secretariat here.

The Annadhanam scheme including the day-long programme at Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy temple, Palani, Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple, Srirangam, Sri Subrahmanya Swamy temple, Tiruchendur, Mariamman temple, Samayapuram and Sri Subrahmanya Swamy temple, Thiruttani, is being implemented in 754 temples across the state at a cost of Rs 76 crore, benefitting over 70,000 devotees.

Nearly 308 temples were provided with the BHOG certificates this year, in addition to 6 shrines in 2021. The BHOG certificates, aiming at recognising cleanliness, hygiene and ambience of temple kitchens preparing prasadam and food for annadhanam, was launched by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Steps are on to obtain the certificates for another 440 temples in the state, a release from the government said. Throughout the country about 394 religious institutions have been given such certificates and Tamil Nadu is the first in India to receive the certification for 314 temples, it said.

Minister for HR & CE P K Sekarbabu, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, principal secretary of HR & CE, tourism & culture B Chandra Mohan, HR & CE commissioner J Kumaragurubaran, and Health and Family Welfare principal secretary J Radhakrishnan were among those who participated in the function.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)