Rs 3 crore in cash seized from Hawala operators in poll-bound UP

Income Tax officials seized around Rs 3 crore in cash from some Hawala operators in Lucknow in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on Monday, sources said.

They said the seizure was made based on some inputs and investigation was underway in the matter.

The cash was seized from half-a-dozen Hawala operators.

Under the mandate of the Election Commission, the Directorate of Investigation of the Income Tax Department has made comprehensive arrangements for curbing the use of black money in the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, to be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7.

Mohan Kumar Singhania, Director General of Income Tax (Investigation) of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, recently said that a control room with the toll-free number 18001807540 had been set up in Lucknow for receiving information, complaints in this regard.

The toll-free number is operational round the clock on which people can furnish information, he had said, adding the identity of the caller would be kept confidential.

Quick response teams (QRTs) have been constituted at the district level to act quickly on the basis of the information gathered, he had said.

Under the poll model code of conduct, tax officials keep a watch on the movement of unaccounted cash above Rs 50,000.

