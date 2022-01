Egypt targets $7 bln in FDI for oil and gas in 2022-2023 -minister tells Sky News Arabia

Egypt targets $7 billion in direct foreign investment (FDI) for its oil and gas sector in the fiscal year 2022-2023 that starts in July, Petroleum Minister Tarek El Molla told Sky News Arabia TV on Monday.

