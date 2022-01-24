Left Menu

Punjab CM Channi condemns sacrilege attempt at Kali Devi Temple, urges people to maintain harmony

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday condemned the sacrilege attempt at Kali Devi Temple in Patiala and urged people to maintain peace and communal harmony in the state.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 24-01-2022 23:42 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 23:42 IST
Punjab CM Channi condemns sacrilege attempt at Kali Devi Temple, urges people to maintain harmony
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday condemned the sacrilege attempt at Kali Devi Temple in Patiala and urged people to maintain peace and communal harmony in the state. "Bad elements are attempting to create mayhem by disturbing hard-earned peace and harmony of Punjab ahead of the assembly elections in Punjab. I urge people to maintain peace and communal harmony in the state," said CM Channi.

According to CM Office, a sacrilege attempt was made at Shri Kali Devi Temple on Monday and the accused was restrained by devotees and security personnel at the spot. Local police have rushed to the spot and detained the accused. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
2
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
3
Study reveals new explanation for Moon's half-century magnetic mystery

Study reveals new explanation for Moon's half-century magnetic mystery

 United States
4
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022