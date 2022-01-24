Punjab CM Channi condemns sacrilege attempt at Kali Devi Temple, urges people to maintain harmony

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday condemned the sacrilege attempt at Kali Devi Temple in Patiala and urged people to maintain peace and communal harmony in the state. "Bad elements are attempting to create mayhem by disturbing hard-earned peace and harmony of Punjab ahead of the assembly elections in Punjab. I urge people to maintain peace and communal harmony in the state," said CM Channi.

According to CM Office, a sacrilege attempt was made at Shri Kali Devi Temple on Monday and the accused was restrained by devotees and security personnel at the spot. Local police have rushed to the spot and detained the accused. (ANI)

