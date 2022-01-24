Will verify the alleged sacrilege incident at Sri Kali Mata Mandir, says Patiala police

The Patiala Superintendent of police on Monday said that the police will verify the alleged sacrilege incident at Sri Kali Mata Mandir and take action against the accused. "We'll verify the alleged sacrilege incident. We'll take action against the accused," said Harpal Singh, Superintendent of Police, Patiala city.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi took to Twitter to inform about the alleged sacrilege incident. "Today around 2.30 pm, a person arrived at Sri Kali Mata Mandir in Patiala and climbed on the threshold where the idol of Sri Kali Mata Ji was installed. Following this, he was caught and handed over to the police," Channi tweeted.

Earlier last month, two alleged incidents of sacrilege were also reported in poll-bound Punjab. A man was beaten to death in an altercation by angry devotees after he allegedly attempted to commit sacrilege at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, earlier on December 18.

The incident took place during evening prayers when the man jumped over the metal railing around the Guru Granth Sahib and allegedly attempted to desecrate the Holy Book of the Sikhs with a sword. An unidentified man was beaten to death by locals at Nizampur in Punjab's Kapurthala district on December 19 for allegedly disrespecting the 'Nishan Sahib' at the village Gurudwara.

A video of people beating up the man who allegedly attempted sacrilege with the Nishan Sahib went viral on the Internet. He was later handed over to the police but some people reportedly insisted that the man be questioned in front of them and the man was allegedly beaten to death in an ensuing scuffle. (ANI)

