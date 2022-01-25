White House is 'deeply concerned' about Yemen reports
The White House is "deeply concerned" about reports of escalating conflict between Yemen's Houthi's movement and neighboring countries, press secretary Jen Psaki said.
The United Arab Emirates, the tourism and commercial hub of the Gulf region, on Monday said it had foiled a second missile attack by Yemen's Iranian-aligned Houthi movement group.
