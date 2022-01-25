Tennis-Australian Open order of play on Wednesday

Order of play on the main showcourt on the 10th day of the Australian Open on Wednesday (play begins at 0000 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding, all matches quarter-finals): ROD LAVER ARENA

27-Danielle Collins (United States) v Alize Cornet (France) Not before 0200

7-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Kaia Kanepi (Estonia) Not before 0400

11-Jannik Sinner (Italy) v 4-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) Not before 0830

9-Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) v 2-Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

