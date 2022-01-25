Left Menu

Tennis-Australian Open order of play on Wednesday

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 25-01-2022 08:56 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 08:56 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Order of play on the main showcourt on the 10th day of the Australian Open on Wednesday (play begins at 0000 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding, all matches quarter-finals): ROD LAVER ARENA

27-Danielle Collins (United States) v Alize Cornet (France) Not before 0200

7-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Kaia Kanepi (Estonia) Not before 0400

11-Jannik Sinner (Italy) v 4-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) Not before 0830

9-Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) v 2-Daniil Medvedev (Russia) (Compiled by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

