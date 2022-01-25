Left Menu

Maharashtra: BJP MLA's son among 7 medical students killed as car falls from bridge near Selsura

Seven medical students, including BJP MLA Vijay Rahangdale's son Avishkar Rahangdale have died after the car in which they were travelling in fell off a bridge near Maharashtra's Selsura on Monday night.

ANI | Wardha (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-01-2022 09:13 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 09:13 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
As per the police, the students were on their way to Wardha from Deoli when their vehicle fell. According to Prashant Holkar, Superintendent of Police Wardha the mishap took place around 11.30 pm last night.

The deceased have been identified as students of Sawangi Medical College in Wardha. While Neeraj Chauhan, Vivek Nandan, Pratyush Singh and Shubham Jaiswal were final year MBBS students, Avishkar Rahangdale and Pawan Shakti were first year MBBS students and Nitesh Singh a medical intern (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

