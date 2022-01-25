Left Menu

18-year-old girl raped in Rajasthan's Baran

18-year-old girl from the Sadar area of Rajasthan's Baran has filed a complaint of rape, police said on Monday.

ANI | Baran (Rajasthan) | Updated: 25-01-2022 13:43 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 13:43 IST
18-year-old girl raped in Rajasthan's Baran
Sadar Police Station, Baran . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

18-year-old girl from the Sadar area of Rajasthan's Baran has filed a complaint of rape, police said on Monday. "A girl registered a complaint of rape alleging that she was sleeping in her home when 2 people entered and took her out forcibly. One of them raped her while the other helped in the act. We've registered a case of gang rape," Ramesh Kumar, CI, Sadar PS said.

The victim has named Balram Sahariya and Yogesh, residents of Amapura, in her complaint. As per the complainant, her parents were out of town and she was at home, sleeping with her sister when the two barged in and allegedly abducted her on a bike.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jinendra Jain told that the victim's medical has been done, and a case of rape has been registered. Investigation for the same is underway. Notably, in the past few months, several cases of rape have been reported from various parts of the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
2
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022