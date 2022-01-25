Grenade attack on security personnel in Srinagar on R Day eve
Srinagar, Jan 25 PTI A day ahead of Republic Day celebrations, militants on Tuesday hurled a grenade towards security personnel on the busy Hari Singh High Street area of the city but there was no damage, officials said. The ultras lobbed the grenade towards a team of security personnel at around 3.30 PM, they said.
Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched searches to nab the ultras.
Security has been beefed up in the city and elsewhere in the Valley to ensure smooth Republic Day celebrations.
