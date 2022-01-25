Left Menu

AgroStar launches personal accident insurance cover for farmers

As per the terms of the programme, a farmer who purchases agri inputs from the AgroStar App will get a benefit of personal accident insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh free of cost, it said. This group insurance programme is launched in a collaboration with Care Health Insurance and GramCover.

Agri startup firm AgroStar on Tuesday said it has launched a personal accident insurance programme for farmers in collaboration with two companies.

The insurance programme 'Kisan Raksha Kavach' has been introduced on the AgroStar App to provide financial protection to the farmers against uncertainties of accidental death and disability resulting from an accident, it said in a statement. As per the terms of the programme, a farmer who purchases agri inputs from the AgroStar App will get a benefit of personal accident insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh free of cost, it said.

This group insurance programme is launched in a collaboration with Care Health Insurance and GramCover. Care Health Insurance is the insurer of the group insurance policy and GramCover is digitally facilitating the process, it added. Founded in 2013, AgroStar leverages data and technology to help farmers with access to good quality agri-inputs, and bridge the knowledge gap that exists in traditional farming practices. It has over 1,000 offline touchpoints across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

