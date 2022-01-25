Left Menu

Spain to raise regular public pensions by 2.5% this year

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 25-01-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 17:56 IST
Spain will raise most public pensions by 2.5% in 2022, boosting the average pensioner's income by around 250 euros ($281.78) a year Social Security Minister Jose Luis Escriva said on Tuesday after a cabinet meeting where the increase was approved.

The lowest public pensions will increase by 3%, he added, while inflation reached 6.5% in 2021. Overall, the pension increase will cost some 6.5 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8872 euros)

