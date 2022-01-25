Left Menu

Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech Chairman Krishna Ella, wife Suchitra Ella to be awarded Padma Bhushan on Republic Day

Bharat Biotech Chairman Krishna Ella and co-founder Suchitra Ella will be conferred with Padma Bhushan on the 73rd Republic Day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 21:01 IST
Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech Chairman Krishna Ella, wife Suchitra Ella to be awarded Padma Bhushan on Republic Day
Bharat Biotech Chairman Krishna Ella and co-founder Suchitra Ella. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharat Biotech Chairman Krishna Ella and co-founder Suchitra Ella will be conferred with Padma Bhushan on the 73rd Republic Day.

The Ministry of Home Affairs announced the Padma Awards on the eve of 73rd Republic Day.

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech is the manufacturer of Covaxin, the indigenous vaccine against COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
2
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022