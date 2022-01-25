Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech Chairman Krishna Ella, wife Suchitra Ella to be awarded Padma Bhushan on Republic Day

Bharat Biotech Chairman Krishna Ella and co-founder Suchitra Ella will be conferred with Padma Bhushan on the 73rd Republic Day.

The Ministry of Home Affairs announced the Padma Awards on the eve of 73rd Republic Day.

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech is the manufacturer of Covaxin, the indigenous vaccine against COVID-19. (ANI)

