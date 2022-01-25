Left Menu

Man with fancy motorcycle number plate booked for abusing Mumbai traffic cop

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-01-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 21:21 IST
Man with fancy motorcycle number plate booked for abusing Mumbai traffic cop
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A motorcyclist was booked for allegedly abusing and threatening a traffic police constable after the former was stopped as his two-wheeler had a fancy number plate, an official said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday night under Kurla police station limits when constable Namdev Patil stopped the accused identified as Siddharth Shinde, he said.

The constable also found that the challan being issued to Shinde was being sent to some other number, a discrepancy the latter refused to clarify, the official added.

Shinde has been charged with stopping a public servant from carrying about his work but he is yet to be arrested, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
2
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022