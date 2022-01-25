Man with fancy motorcycle number plate booked for abusing Mumbai traffic cop

A motorcyclist was booked for allegedly abusing and threatening a traffic police constable after the former was stopped as his two-wheeler had a fancy number plate, an official said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday night under Kurla police station limits when constable Namdev Patil stopped the accused identified as Siddharth Shinde, he said.

The constable also found that the challan being issued to Shinde was being sent to some other number, a discrepancy the latter refused to clarify, the official added.

Shinde has been charged with stopping a public servant from carrying about his work but he is yet to be arrested, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)